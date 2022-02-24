Sigur Rós NYC shows on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for the Sigur Rós shows at Kings Theatre and Beacon Theater are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use password BrooklynRos. UPDATE: Having technical difficulties with this presale, which are being investigated - sorry for the delay! UPDATE 2: Presale now working!

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for Sigur Rós tour go on sale to the general public on Friday February 25 at 10 AM.

Sigur Rós tour has them reuniting with Kjartan Sveinsson, who is back in the band after nearly a decade apart, and they will be playing new material from their new album that's still to be announced. All dates are here.