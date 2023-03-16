Sigur Rós prep first LP in 10 years, announce tour with 41-piece orchestra

Sigur Rós will release a new album in June, their first in a decade. While details have not been shared yet, they have announced a summer tour where they'll be backed by the 41-piece Wordless Orchestra, where they will play songs from the new album and "selected pieces from their catalogue.

The tour is in August and stops include Toronto, NYC, Boston, Minneapolis, Seattle, Berkeley and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

NYC gets two shows: Beacon Theatre on August 16 and Kings Theatre on August 18. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM local time.

Sigur Rós - 2023 Tour Dates

6/16 London, UK — Royal Festival Hall

6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands — Concertgebouw

6/18 Hamburg, Germany — Elbphilharmonie

7/3 Paris, France — Philharmonie Main Hall

8/14 Toronto, ON — Roy Thomson Hall

8/16 New York City, NY — Beacon Theatre

8/18 Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

8/19 Boston, MA — Wang Theatre

8/21 Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre

8/24 Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre

8/26 Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/27 Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre