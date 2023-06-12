Sigur Rós share “Blóðberg,” first new single in 7 years

Sigur Rós are back with their first new music in more than seven years, as well as their first music since Kjartan Sveinsson rejoined the band. "Blóðberg" is sweeping, ethereal, and orchestral, and according to the press release, "potentially signposts the way to a promised new album, the band’s first in a decade" which is supposed to be out this month.

The song comes with a video directed by Johan Renck, who directed HBO's Chernobyl miniseries. Renck says, “I feel as nihilistic as one could regarding the future. We are powerless against our own stupidities. Some aspects of this came to merge with my impressions of the themes of ‘Blóðberg.’ The music becoming a score to my own miserable thoughts, giving them beauty as only music can.”

"Blóðberg" arrives just ahead of a few Sigur Rós shows in London, Amsterdam and Hamburg this weekend. They'll be in North America in August with the Wordless Orchestra, including NYC stops at Beacon Theatre on 8/16 and Kings Theatre on 8/18. All dates are listed below.

Sigur Rós - 2023 Tour Dates

6/16 London, UK — Royal Festival Hall

6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands — Concertgebouw

6/18 Hamburg, Germany — Elbphilharmonie

7/3 Paris, France — Philharmonie Main Hall

8/14 Toronto, ON — Roy Thomson Hall

8/16 New York City, NY — Beacon Theatre

8/18 Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

8/19 Boston, MA — Wang Theatre

8/21 Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre

8/24 Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre

8/26 Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/27 Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre