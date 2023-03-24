Sigur Rós tickets on sale ++ win tix to Beacon Theatre or Kings Theatre

Tickets to Sigur Rós' summer tour with the 41-piece Wordless Music Orchestra, including the NYC shows at Beacon Theatre on August 16 and Kings Theatre on August 18, go on sale to the general public today (3/24) at 10 AM.

We also have a pair of tickets to each NYC show to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

Sigur Rós are also planning to release their first new album in a decade in June; stay tuned for more details.

