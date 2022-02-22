Sigur Rós working on 1st new LP since 2013, announce tour (BV presale for NYC shows)

Sigur Rós are currently in the studio working on their first new album since 2013’s Kveikur. It has Jónsi and Georg Holm reuniting with Kjartan Sveinsson, who is back in the band after nearly a decade apart working on other projects.

While there's been no word on when the album might be out, Sigur Rós will be playing new material on their just-announced 2022 tour, which launches at Mexico's Festival Vaivén on April 30 and wraps up in NYC with three shows in June. Other stops include Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC shows are at Kings Theatre on June 14 and Beacon Theatre on June 17 & 18. You can get tickets early for those shows with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, February 24 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time.

Sat. 4/30 - Festival Vaivén, Mexico

Tue. 5/3 - Citibanamex Auditorium, Monterrey

Thu. 5/5 - Auditorio Telmex GuadalajaraMon. 5/9 Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Wed. 5/11 Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR

Fri. 5/13 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

Tue. 5/17 Frost Amphitheater - Stanford, CA

Thu. 5/19 Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

Mon. 5/23 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin TX

Tue. 5/24 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin TX

Wed. 5/25 Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX

Fri. 5/27 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA

Sat. 5/28 Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Tue. 5/31 State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

Wed. 6/1 Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Fri. 6/3 Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

Sat. 6/4 Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, IL

Mon. 6/6 The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

Tue. 6/7 The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Wed. 6/8 Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

Fri. 6/10 Place des Arts - Montreal, QC

Sat. 6/11 Meridian Hall - Toronto, ON

Tue. 6/14 Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

Fri. 6/17 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Sat. 6/18 Beacon Theatre - New York, NY