Silent Majority add all ages matinee at a Long Island VFW hall with Stand Still & more

The massively influential Long Island melodic hardcore band Silent Majority recently announced their first show in seven years, a gig at Brooklyn Monarch that sold out very quickly, but they can't reunite without playing Long Island, right? Right! They've just added a Long Island date, and they're doing it right, with an all ages matinee at a VFW hall in Massapequa on April 16 (191 Veterans Blvd). Advance tickets will only be sold in person; location and time info TBA next week. Limited to 1 per person, cash only.

Support at this one comes from the all-Long Island lineup of Stand Still, Dead Last, and Private Mind. The Brooklyn Monarch show has Koyo, Victory Garden, and Rose Parade.