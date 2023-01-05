Silent Majority announce Brooklyn show, first in 7 years

LIHC vets Silent Majority, whose melodic approach to hardcore influenced just about every band in the 2000s Long Island emo boom, haven't played live since 2016, but they just announced their first show in seven years! They'll play Brooklyn Monarch on April 15. Ticket info and more details TBA.

Last year, Silent Majority gave their sole album, 1997's Life of a Spectator, a long-awaited vinyl reissue for its 25th anniversary. We spoke to member of Taking Back Sunday, Glassjaw, The Movielife, Bayside, Crime In Stereo, On the Might of Princes, Kill Your Idols, Incendiary, Koyo, and Somerset Thrower about its influence, and you can read that here.

Stream the remastered album and watch a video from the original 1997 Life of a Spectator album release show: