Silent Majority guitarist Rich Jacovina has passed away

Silent Majority guitarist Rich Jacovina has passed away

Rich back in the day, via Silent Majority Instagram

Sad news in the Long Island hardcore community: Silent Majority guitarist Rich Jacovina has passed away. The band broke the news, writing, "Rest In Power - Richard W. Jacovina 1974-2023 'Fuck Their Expectations.'"

Tributes also came in from Kill Your Idols:

On the Might of Princes:

Deathcycle:

And more. Rest in peace, Rich.

Meanwhile, Silent Majority play two rare reunion shows in Brooklyn and Massapequa this month, followed by This Is Hardcore in Philly.

Filed Under: punk, Rich Jacovina, RIP, silent majority
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan