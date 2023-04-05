Sad news in the Long Island hardcore community: Silent Majority guitarist Rich Jacovina has passed away. The band broke the news, writing, "Rest In Power - Richard W. Jacovina 1974-2023 'Fuck Their Expectations.'"

And more. Rest in peace, Rich.

Meanwhile, Silent Majority play two rare reunion shows in Brooklyn and Massapequa this month, followed by This Is Hardcore in Philly.