Silent releasing new album ‘Modern Hate’ (watch the “END” video)

Mexicali, Baja California goth/punk band Silent are finally following their 2016 debut LP A Century of Abusewith their sophomore album, Modern Hate, on April 23 via Three One G (pre-order). The album was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Cesar Cossio. Here's some background via Three One G:

For this record, an ever-evolving work in progress on and off over the last five years, the focus culminates in what is happening around the world right now. “MODERN HATE” represents “all the racist, supremacist bullshit” that has come to the surface again as a new form of rage and hate, not only in America, but across the world, whilst also considering all of the mass shootings and killings that have happened across the US over the years. The albums title was inspired by some of these heavy influences and the theme continues lyrically with a focus on the disturbing flaws of people and religion, love and dreams. The record was meant to be released in 2018, but was put on hold while they went on short hiatus to address some of their differences. At the same time, Silent’s former drummer, Andrea Varela, quit, leading the band to Rocio Chavez and this felt like a new start that called for relearning, reshaping and retouching some of the tracks.

We're premiering lead single/opening track "END" and its black-and-white video (by Displaced/Replaced), which splices together performance footage and ominous images that reflect the same themes as the album title. The song is a gothy, heavy rock song led by the expressive vocals of Jung Sing (who also plays in All Leather with Three One G founder Justin Pearson), who says, "I wrote this song at a really strange time in my life. I was in a weird process of changing things, which is why this song is called 'END.' I talk of "ending" things, which is not easy. Even if everything sucks, some people want to stay in the position of suffering and emptiness."

Check out the song/video below...

Tracklist

END

A NEW SLAVE

IT FOLLOWS

HANDS ON THE WALL

DEATH IS NOT AN OPTION

ERASED

TRUST NO GOD

THE WITNESS

EMPTY SPACES

NO HEAVEN