Silver Apples @ 2008 Brainwaves Festival (unpublished photos – RIP Simeon Coxe)

We sadly lost Silver Apples' Simeon Coxe this week. In tribute, here's a set of unpublished photos from the 2008 Brainwaves Festival in Arlington, MA. (We also caught Silver Apples earlier that year in NYC.) It was the opening night of the festival, November 21, and the bill also included Meat Beat Manifesto, Marissa Nadler, JG Thirlwell's Manorexia, and DJ Steven Stapleton (Nurse With Wound).

Check out the Silver Apples pics below and RIP Simon.

photos by Greg Cristman