Silver Synthetic share terrific new single “The Door,” touring in May

New Orleans' Silver Synthetic are back with their first new music since releasing their fantastic 2021 debut album. "The Door," which is out now via Third Man, is a sunny earworm, lush with chiming guitars, rich harmonies and and their signature, tasteful noodling. Hopefully there is more on the way soon. While we wait for more, listen to "The Door" below.

The band have a few live shows lined up for May, playing New Orleans, Memphis and Nashville. All date are listed below.

SILVER SYNTHETIC LIVE 2023

5/5 - The Broadside - New Orleans, LA *

5/6 - Bar DKDC - Memphis, TN %

5/7 - Soft Junk - Nashville, TN

* - w/Esther Rose, The Deslondes

% - w/Jack Oblivian, Tyler Keith & The Apostles