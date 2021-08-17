Silver Synthetic touring this fall, including Levitation, Gonerfest & more

Silver Synthetic, the New Orleans band featuring members of Bottomfeeders and JEFF The Brotherhood, released their excellent self-titled debut album earlier this year via Third Man. It's loaded with tightly constructed, smart, tuneful, mostly chill and definitely very catchy psych-rock that draws from a whole host of inspirations spanning the late-'60s to the dawn of post-punk. Silver Synthetic is an understated album, but one that blossoms quickly and catches you off guard with its beauty and musicianship. If you haven't checked it out yet you can listen below.

The band will be at Memphis's Gonerfest at the end of September, and are also hitting Hot Springs, AR's Valley of The Vapors Fest and Austin's Levitation in October. After that, they'll head out on a short tour, including stops in Nashville, Asheville, Atlanta, Raleigh, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Union Pool on 11/12), Boston, New Hope, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, and Louisville.

All dates are listed below.

SILVER SYNTHETIC - 2021 TOUR DATES

9/25 - Gonerfest - Memphis, TN

10/2 - Valley Of The Vapors Fest - Hot Springs, AR

10/30 - Levitation - Austin, TX

11/5 - Third Man Records - Nashville, TN

11/6 - Lazy Diamond - Asheville, NC

11/7 - The EARL - Atlanta, GA

11/8 - The Pinhook - Raleigh, NC

11/10 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC

11/11 - Ortlieb's - Philadelphia, PA

11/12 - Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY

11/13 - Rama Lama Ding Dong - Boston, MA

11/14 - John & Peter's - New Hope, PA

11/16 - The Kollar Klub - Pittsburgh, PA

11/17 - Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH

11/18 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

11/19 - Milwaukee Psych Fest - Milwaukee, WI

11/20 - Third Man Cass Corridor - Detroit, MI

11/21 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY