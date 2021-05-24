Silver Talon tap Andy LaRocque (King Diamond, Death) for a shredding guest solo on “Resistance 2029″

Silver Talon formed out of the ashes of Portland metal band Spellcaster, who broke up in 2017, and they debuted with the Becoming A Demon EP in 2018. Now they're set to release their first full-length album, Decadence and Decay, on May 28 via M-Theory Audio (pre-order), and we're premiering the new track "Resistance 2029," which features a truly shredding guest guitar solo from the legendary Andy LaRocque of King Diamond, Individual Thought Patterns-era Death, the solo on "Cold" from At The Gates' Slaughter of the Soul, and more.

"Obviously a standout feature for this track is that the one and only Andy LaRocque of King Diamond and Death fame was kind enough to bless us with a guest solo," guitarist Bryce R. VanHoosen tells us. "This song is all about the unrelenting forces of fate, as told through the lens of the classic 1984 film The Terminator. To reflect that, we of course had to have an absolutely uncompromising barrage of guitar solos and riffs on this one. Andy's solo stands as the hauntingly beautiful eye of the storm. Enjoy!"

That barrage of solos is nestled within a melting pot of NWOBHM, thrash, and 2000s progressive metal, and Silver Talon really nail a balance between sounding super catchy and totally aggressive. It's a ripper. and you can stream it -- along with the album's three previous singles -- below.