Silversun Pickups announce new album and tour, share “Scared Together”

Silversun Pickups have a new album and tour coming. Physical Thrills arrives August 19 via their own New Machine Recordings (pre-order), and you can listen to its debut single "Scared Together" now. The single comes with a Claire Marie Vogel-directed music video you can watch below. It's dark and absurd, pairing perfectly with the acerbic, power-chord-heavy sound of "Scared Together."

Physical Thrills was produced by Butch Vig in the midst of the pandemic. Guitarist and vocalist Brian Aubert said via press release, "I would sneak off and start writing these songs, and I didn't know what they're for because I didn't really think about Silversun on any level. I was just doing it to keep myself calm and keep myself company... There were 'dream shanties,' gentler vocals, horror-inspired sounds, and other exciting new elements coming to mind."

Along with the announcement of Physical Thrills, the alt-rock quartet have released a list of cities they'll hit on tour--including two NYC-area dates: one in NYC proper and one in Montclair, NJ. See the full list, plus the new album art, below. Dates and venues TBA.

Silversun Pickups Tour Stops (in alphabetical order)

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta, GA

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Los Angeles, CA

Montclair, NJ

Monterey, CA

Nashville, TN

New Haven, CT

New York, NY

Oakland, CA

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Raleigh, NC

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Stateline, NV

Tampa, FL

Ventura, CA