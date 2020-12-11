Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins, Lost Horizons) lists his Top 10 LPs of 2020

Simon Raymonde is best known as bassist in dreampop icons Cocteau Twins, but these days he spends most of his time running Bella Union Records, which is home to Mercury Rev, The Flaming Lips, Laura Veirs, Pom Poko, Penelope Isles, Drab City, BC Camplight, Daughter of Swords, and more. He's also currently making music as one half of Lost Horizons, his collaboration with former Dif Juz member Richie Thomas, who just put out the first part of their In Quiet Moments double LP which features guest vocals from John Grant, Porridge Radio, Penelope Isles and more. You can listen to that below; In Quiet Moments Pt 2 is due out February 26.

As a label head, Simon is still very much a voracious music listener, and he's given us his list of favorite albums of 2020, which includes Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou's May Our Chambers Be Full, Told Slant's Point the Flashlight and Walk, and Lee Scratch Perry's Heavy Rain.

Check out Simon's full Top 10 of 2020 below.

We also talked to Simon about Cocteau Twins' Heaven or Las Vegas for its 30th anniversary.

SIMON RAYMONDE'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2020

Told Slant “Point the flashlight and walk”

Gilroy Mere “Adlestrop”

African Head Charge “Off The Beaten Track”

Lee Scratch Perry “Heavy Rain”

Jo Johnson and Hilary Robinson “Antenna Echoes”

Gwenifer Raymond “Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain”

Iress “Flaw”

Seasurfer “Zombies

Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou “May Our Chambers Be Full”

Sacred Paws “Run Around The Sun”

--