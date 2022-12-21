Simulakra tell us about their favorite albums of 2022

Delaware metallic hardcore band Simulakra (who share members with Foreign Hands, Vicious Embrace, Gridiron, and more) released their debut LP The Infection Spreads on DAZE this year, and now guitarist Xavier Wilson and drummer Tyler Breza have shared with us lists of their favorite albums of 2022. Their picks are heavy on hip hop, hardcore, and hardcore-adjacent death metal, but there's some other stuff in there too, including Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, and Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, Pusha T, Vomit Forth, Killing Pace, Rina Sawayama, ASkySoBlack, SZA and more. Read on for their picks and commentary...

Simulakra's Favorite Albums of 2022

Xavier Wilson (Guitar):

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

After what felt like a lifetime Kendrick really did it again. “N95” and “Purple Hearts” gotta be two of the best songs to come out this year. It’s actually insane how much I love this album and hearing Ghostface Killah and Beth Gibbons on a Kendrick record is a crazy thing to see. Time might change my opinion but this is prolly his 3rd best record behind To Pimp a Butterfly and Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

This is prolly his best LP if you don’t count Daytona. Production is absolutely crazy front to back AND we basically got a Clipse reunion.

Conway the Machine - God Don’t Make Mistakes

Conway’s my favorite Griselda member and this record further cemented that for me. I played “Piano Love” way too much before the record even dropped and there’s not a single miss on the whole album to me.

Freddie Gibbs - $oul $old $eparately

I was looking forward to this a lot, but didn’t know what to expect especially since the loosies he dropped beforehand ended up not on the album, but it goes. Some folks bitched that it was “too mainstream” after his albums with Madlib and Alchemist but that shit is nonsense. “Dark Hearted” is easily the best track on this shit

Rina Sawayama - Hold the Girl

I loved her last album and this one didn’t fully catch me at first but with time it became one of my favorites. It gets weird as fuck at times which makes it that much cooler.

The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

This being on the list is kinda funny cause I haven’t really listened to or liked a 1975 record since their 2013 self-titled. That being said, just like that record, this record is definitely going platinum in the whip by the time their next one drops cause it’s fantastic.

Benny the Butcher - Tana Talk 4

It was gonna be hard for him to try and top TT3 and my opinion on his output has kinda been up and down since The Plugs I Met but the album is just good as fuck. J. Cole on “Johnny P’s Caddy” is prolly top 3 verse of the year.

Hatchie - Giving the World Away

This album definitely isn’t nearly as good as Keepsake, but that’s not a slight against the record either. I love how much stuff it takes from different styles beyond just dream pop and I think it benefits from it a lot.

Westside Gunn - 10

At this point WSG has proven time and time again he’s a master at putting albums together despite not being the best rapper in the crew. He managed to make a song like “FlyGod Jr” a great track and made a 10 minute closer feel like half the length.

Vomit Forth - Seething Malevolence

The one heavy record on this list but it’s for good reason cause this shit goes, especially after going on tour with em and hearing these songs live for days straight. This is the kinda death metal record that everyone can fuck with regardless of whether you’re mainly into metal, hardcore, etc.

Tyler Breza (Drums):

Killing Pace - S/T

Exactly what I want from a hardcore band.

High Vis - Blending

Haven’t stopped listening since it dropped.

SZA - S.O.S.

5 year wait was brutal but this was more than worth it.

The Flex - Chewing Gum For The Ears

Been a fan since day one and this is the best material they’ve released thus far to me. Perfect straight forward hardcore songs.

Envision - And Still…

Incredibly talented group of musicians who continue to push the boundaries of what they could do creatively and it never ceases to impress me.

Foreign Hands - Bleed The Dream

Even though I’m biased because Simulakra shares members with them, this is the only band doing this style of metalcore that gets a pass because of how well it’s always executed.

ASkySoBlack - Autumn In The Water

This band is fucking sick and they deserve more attention.

Gridiron - No Good At Goodbyes

This one speaks for itself. Just dope as fuck.

Vomit Forth - Seething Malevolence

Hardest death metal band there is currently.

Moment of Truth - A Call Beyond

Early 2000s Japanese mosh comp video music.

Sinister Feeling - Demo

Awesome new powerviolence from Baltimore.

--

Simulakra have a handful of festival appearances lined up for 2023:

Simulakra -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/8 - Tampa, FL @ FYA Fest

3/17-18 - Louisville, KY @ LDB Fest

3/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Hardcore Pride Weekend