Sincere Engineer announce new album ‘Bless My Psyche,’ share “Come Out For A Spell”

After signing to Hopeless and releasing a slew of great singles, Chicago indie-punks Sincere Engineer have finally announced their sophomore album. It's called Bless My Psyche and it's due September 10 via Hopeless (pre-order). It features the just-released "Come Out For A Spell" alongside the three previously-released singles. The new song's a catchy, rippin', very promising taste, and it comes with a video that you can check out below.

The band are also planning a Riot Fest-presented hometown album release show for 9/10 at Cobra Lounge with Canadian Rifle, Annabel, and Foresight. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/7) at noon Central.

Tracklist

1. Trust Me

2. Tourniquet

3. Out of Reach

4. Recluse in the Making

5. Hurricane of Misery

6. Gone for so Long

7. Come out for a Spell

8. Dry Socket

9. Coming in Last

10. Dragged Across the Finish Line

11. Bless My Psyche

