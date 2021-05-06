Sincere Engineer announce new album ‘Bless My Psyche,’ share “Come Out For A Spell”
After signing to Hopeless and releasing a slew of great singles, Chicago indie-punks Sincere Engineer have finally announced their sophomore album. It's called Bless My Psyche and it's due September 10 via Hopeless (pre-order). It features the just-released "Come Out For A Spell" alongside the three previously-released singles. The new song's a catchy, rippin', very promising taste, and it comes with a video that you can check out below.
The band are also planning a Riot Fest-presented hometown album release show for 9/10 at Cobra Lounge with Canadian Rifle, Annabel, and Foresight. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/7) at noon Central.
Tracklist
1. Trust Me
2. Tourniquet
3. Out of Reach
4. Recluse in the Making
5. Hurricane of Misery
6. Gone for so Long
7. Come out for a Spell
8. Dry Socket
9. Coming in Last
10. Dragged Across the Finish Line
11. Bless My Psyche
--