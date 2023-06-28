Sincere Engineer announce new LP ‘Cheap Grills,’ share “California King”

Chicago punks Sincere Engineer announced a new album, Cheap Grills, due out September 22 via Hopeless Records. It includes recent single "Fireplace," and they've shared another new track, the catchy, anthemic "California King." "'California King' is about the love/hate relationship I have with Chicago and sometimes wanting to leave, even though it's the best city in the world!," Deanna Belos says. "I'm so excited about announcing our new record Cheap Grills! I think it's got a little something for everyone. It's nostalgic, catchy, pop punk.”

Sincere Engineer will be on the Sad Summer Tour with Taking Back Sunday and The Maine in July, and they have festival dates at Lollapalooza, Four Chord Fest, and ACL Fest. See all dates below.

Sincere Engineer - Cheap Grills loading...

SINCERE ENGINEER - CHEAP GRILLS TRACKLIST

1. Anemia

2. California King

3. Old Coat Pocket

4. Landline

5. Fireplace

6. Code Orange

7. Inside My Head

8. Library of Broken Bindings

9. Scratched

10. A Touch of Hell

11. Cinderblocks

23. Blind Robin

SINCERE ENGINEER: 2023 TOUR

JUL 15 Skyline Stage at the Mann Philadelphia, PA

JUL 16 Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

JUL 18 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI

JUL 19 The Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH

JUL 21 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL

JUL 22 TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN

AUG 04 Lollapalooza Chicago, IL

AUG 12 Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH

AUG 13 Four Chord Music Festival 2023 Washington, PA

OCT 13 Zilker Metropolitan Park Austin, TX