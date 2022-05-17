Sincere Engineer & Covey announce solo co-headlining tour

Sincere Engineer leader Deanna Below and Covey vocalist Tom Freeman have announced a solo co-headlining tour. It runs through July and August in North American, with stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Mercury Lounge on August 12. Tickets to all dates go on sale Thursday, May 19 at noon local.

Sincere Engineer released the fantastic Bless My Psyche last year, and Covey's most recent album is 2021's Class of Cardinal Sin.