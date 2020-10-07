Sincere Engineer sign to Hopeless Records, release new song “Trust Me” (watch the video)

Sincere Engineer (the Chicago indie-punk project of Deanna Belos) released the very promising debut album Rhombithian in 2017 on Red Scare, and Deanna sang on Signals Midwest's 2019 EP Pin, and now they've announced that they signed to long-running punk label Hopeless Records (currently home to The Wonder Years, Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, and more). "We are absolutely thrilled to join the Hopeless Records family," says Deanna. "And we’re so excited to share our new song called 'Trust Me' with everyone! To accompany it, we made a shit DIY music video that probably has our new family thinking 'oh no, what have we done?'"

"Trust Me" is a very promising taste of the direction Sincere Engineer plan to go in from here, picking up where the already-great Rhombithian left off, but sounding even bigger and catchier and more confident than the songs on that album. It's a very catchy, anthemic punk song but too gritty to be called "pop punk" (Deanna and fellow Chicago punks The Lawrence Arms have some mutual admiration for each other, which should give you kind of an idea of what to expect), and the second you hear Deanna's roar, you'll see why so many people are latching onto this band. The self-directed video for "Trust Me" premieres right here:

