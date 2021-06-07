Sinead O’Connor announces retirement from touring and “working in the record business”

Sinead O’Connor just released her memoir, Rememberings, and has a new album, No Veteran Dies Alone, on the way next year, but she says that record will be the last thing she does as an musical artist, full stop. "This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business," she wrote on Twitter. "I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo."

She goes on to say, "It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️... It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; )."

Before COVID shut touring down, Sinead had planned a North American tour in 2020, including NYC shows at City Winery, but that and the album were postponed so she could enter a year-long trauma & addiction treatment program. "Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys : )."