Sinead O’Connor changes her mind, announces retirement again

The saga of Sinead O'Connor's retirement and unretirement takes a new and supposed final turn, as the singer now says that she has, in fact, called it quits from the music business. In a tweet today, she announced her retirement again, writing in the intro, "My last album, No Veteran Dies Alone will be released in April 2022. There will be no promo. Thanks for all the fun and love ❤️."

"This to announce that having been in two minds about retiring I have now, in consultation with my medical team, and on their advice, decided to go ahead and retire so that I may now focus on my new career as a writer," her statement starts, and goes on to say that she will be deleting her Twitter account soon so that she can "begin to enjoy being a private citizen. And enjoy my new life as a writer." She concludes with, "I sincerely thank my fans and supporters for the love they’ve shown me all down the years, as well as my co-workers. We’ve all had a great adventure: now it’s time for the next one : ).”

Sinead O'Connor's memoir, Rememberings, is out now. You can read Sinead's full retirement announcement below: