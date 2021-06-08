Sinead O’Connor isn’t retiring after all

Over the weekend, Sinead O'Connor said she was retiring from touring and working in the record business, saying, "Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys " She's now retracted that announcement in a lengthy new statement. "Good news," she writes. "Fuck retiring. I retract. Am not retiring. I was temporarily allowing pigs in lipstick to fuck my head up... here's my statement..... in the form of these three photos. It's 'colourful' but that's me : ) #LetOConnorBeOConnor"

In the accompanying images, which you can see below, she continues, "When I embarked upon promo for my book, I ought have had a counsellor on board. Because I hadn't realised how much talking about the past, particularly my experience of abuse not only as a child, but as a legally vulnerable adult. Abuse which takes the form of in particular some UK media either using their knowledge that I am legally vulnerable to invalidate, disrespect, hurt, deride and or generally treat like a Russian dancing bear, would trigger so much emotional catharsis."

"But I love my job," Sinead went on. "Making music that is. I don't like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living. But I am born for live performance and with the astonishing love and support I have received in The last few days and will continue to receive from Rob Prinz and all at ICM as well as my managers and buyers and fans, I feel safe in retracting my expressed wish to retire and I will in fact be doing all shows currently booked for 2022."

Read her statement in full below.