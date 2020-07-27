singer Denise Johnson (Primal Scream, New Order, A Certain Ratio & more), has died

Denise Johnson, who had lent her powerhouse vocals to records by Primal Scream, New Order, Pet Shop Boys and more, has died at age 56. A Certain Ratio, with whom Johnson had performed for 30 years, confirmed the news, writing, "She had been ill in the week prior to her death but told friends she was much better' on Friday. She was found on Monday morning and the cause of death is not yet known."

Born in Manchester, England on July 31, 1963, Johnson was a mainstay of acid house scene of the late-'80s and early-'90s where she soon became one of the go-to vocalists to add oomph to recordings. She sings on Primal Scream's "Don't Fight it Feel It," Electronic's "Get the Message," Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown's "Lions," New Order's "Nothing But a Fool," many records by A Certain Ratio (including their upcoming album), and lots more.

Tributes have been pouring in. New Order wrote "[We] are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly."

"Such sad news about our dear friend Denise Johnson," wrote Johnny Marr who was one half of Electronic (among other things). "Playing alongside her was something else. It was a privilege to work with her."

Rowetta, who sang with Johnson many times over the years (and is a regular vocalist with Happy Mondays), wrote "Sad sad news today Broken heart. I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young. We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time. A great loss to Manchester and music. My condolences to her family & loved ones."

Read more tributes from Ian Brown, 808 State, former Beta Band frontman Steve Mason, onetime Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, Verve guitarist Nick McCabe, Erol Alkan, Doves, Sleaford Mods, The Waterboys' Mike Scott, and more -- as well as a longer tribute from A Certain Ratio -- below.

Denise was getting ready to release solo album, Where Does It Go, in September which features acoustic versions of classic Manchester songs, including ones by New Order, The Smiths, and 10cc. You can listen to her take on New Order's "True Faith" from it below.

Rest in peace Denise. Your music lives on. Listen to some of it below.