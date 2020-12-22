Sinkane, Nancy Whang, Money Mark & more cover “Christmas Wrapping” for charity

Sinkane has gotten together a bunch of his talented friends to cover The Waitresses' new wave holiday classic "Christmas Wrapping" with proceeds going to The Food Bank for New York City. Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem and The Juan Maclean sings lead, and the cover also features Money Mark (The Beastie Boys), Pat Mahoney (LCD Soundsystem), Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!), Antibalas' Jordan McLean and Jas Walton, and Roxane Danset. The track is pretty faithful to The Waitresses' original, with Nancy bringing that slightly ironic vocal attitude the song needs. Listen to their cover and The Waitresses' original below.

HAIM also recently covered "Christmas Wrapping," and updated the lyrics to 2020.