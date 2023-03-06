Siouxsie Sioux adds more 2023 dates to first tour in 15 years
Siouxsie Sioux has announced still more 2023 dates as part of her first tour in 15 years. California's Cruel World Fest is still her only North American appearance, but she's added shows in Amsterdam, Wolverhampton, Athens, and Glasgow, festivals Noches del Botánico in Madrid, Les Eurockéennes de Belfort in France, Lokerse in Belgium, and more.
Head below for all dates.
SIOUSXIE - 2023 TOUR DATES
May 3 - Brussels, BE AB
May 4 - Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
May 7 - Milan, IT Teatro degli Arcimboldi
May 20 - Pasadena, CA Cruel World Fest
Jun 21 - Wolverhampton, GB The Halls
Jun 23 - Athens, GR Release Athens
Jun 29 - Madrid, ES Noches del Botánico
Jul 1 - Belfort, FR Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
Jul 7 - Tynemouth, GB Tynemouth Priory & Castle
Jul 23 - Suffolk, GB Latitude Festival
Jul 25 - Glasgow, GB Kelvingrove Bandstand
Aug 7 - Lokeren, BE Lokerse Festival