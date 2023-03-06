Siouxsie Sioux adds more 2023 dates to first tour in 15 years

Siouxsie Sioux has announced still more 2023 dates as part of her first tour in 15 years. California's Cruel World Fest is still her only North American appearance, but she's added shows in Amsterdam, Wolverhampton, Athens, and Glasgow, festivals Noches del Botánico in Madrid, Les Eurockéennes de Belfort in France, Lokerse in Belgium, and more.

Head below for all dates.

SIOUSXIE - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 3 - Brussels, BE AB

May 4 - Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

May 7 - Milan, IT Teatro degli Arcimboldi

May 20 - Pasadena, CA Cruel World Fest

Jun 21 - Wolverhampton, GB The Halls

Jun 23 - Athens, GR Release Athens

Jun 29 - Madrid, ES Noches del Botánico

Jul 1 - Belfort, FR Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

Jul 7 - Tynemouth, GB Tynemouth Priory & Castle

Jul 23 - Suffolk, GB Latitude Festival

Jul 25 - Glasgow, GB Kelvingrove Bandstand

Aug 7 - Lokeren, BE Lokerse Festival