Siouxsie Sioux adds more dates to her first tour in 15 years
Siouxsie Sioux will play her first live show in a decade on Wednesday, May 3 in Brussels, the start of her first tour in 15 years. She's been adding more dates to that tour, which are a mix of headline shows and festival appearances. The tour currently wraps up with two newly added London shows at The Troxy on September 6 & 7.
At the moment, Siouxsie's only North American date is headlining CA's Cruel World Festival on May 20 and that lineup also features Love and Rockets (their first show in 15 years), Iggy Pop, Echo & The Bunnymen and more.
All Siouxsie dates are listed below.
Siouxsie - 2023 Tour Dates
May 3 - Brussels, BE AB
May 4 - Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
May 7 - Milan, IT Teatro degli Arcimboldi
May 20 - Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
Jun 21 - Wolverhampton, GB The Halls
Jun 23 - Athens, GR Release Athens
Jun 29 - Madrid, ES Noches del Botánico
Jul 1 - Belfort, FR Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
Jul 7 - Tynemouth, GB Tynemouth Priory & Castle
Jul 23 - Suffolk, GB Latitude Festival
Jul 25 - Glasgow, GB Kelvingrove Bandstand
Aug 7 - Lokeren, BE Lokerse Festival
Aug 31 - Malaga, ES Cala Mijas Festival
Sep 2 - Lisbon, PT Kalorama Festival
Sep 6 - London, GB The Troxy
Sep 7 - London, GB The Troxy
