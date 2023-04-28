Siouxsie Sioux adds more dates to her first tour in 15 years

Siouxsie Sioux will play her first live show in a decade on Wednesday, May 3 in Brussels, the start of her first tour in 15 years. She's been adding more dates to that tour, which are a mix of headline shows and festival appearances. The tour currently wraps up with two newly added London shows at The Troxy on September 6 & 7.

At the moment, Siouxsie's only North American date is headlining CA's Cruel World Festival on May 20 and that lineup also features Love and Rockets (their first show in 15 years), Iggy Pop, Echo & The Bunnymen and more.

All Siouxsie dates are listed below.

Related: Garbage covered Siouxsie and the Banshees' "Cities in Dust" on their new EP.

Siouxsie - 2023 Tour Dates

May 3 - Brussels, BE AB

May 4 - Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

May 7 - Milan, IT Teatro degli Arcimboldi

May 20 - Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

Jun 21 - Wolverhampton, GB The Halls

Jun 23 - Athens, GR Release Athens

Jun 29 - Madrid, ES Noches del Botánico

Jul 1 - Belfort, FR Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

Jul 7 - Tynemouth, GB Tynemouth Priory & Castle

Jul 23 - Suffolk, GB Latitude Festival

Jul 25 - Glasgow, GB Kelvingrove Bandstand

Aug 7 - Lokeren, BE Lokerse Festival

Aug 31 - Malaga, ES Cala Mijas Festival

Sep 2 - Lisbon, PT Kalorama Festival

Sep 6 - London, GB The Troxy

Sep 7 - London, GB The Troxy

--

Classic Goth's 13 Greatest Albums