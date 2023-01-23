Siouxsie Sioux announces first North American performance in 15 years

Former Banshees leader Siouxsie Sioux is returning to the stage this year. After announcing her first show in 10 years at England festival Latitude in July, she's been announced as one of the headliners of the 2023 Cruel World Festival in Pasadena in May. That's her first North American performance in 15 years.

Those are Siouxsie's only announced shows, but let's hope more are to come. In other news, her most recent solo album, 2007's Mantaray, is being reissued on vinyl and CD on May 5. The vinyl was half-speed mastered at Abbey Road. Her most recent song is "Love Crime" from 2015 which was recorded for the Season 3 finale of TV series Hannibal. Listen to Mantaray and "Love Crime" below.

Cruel World also features Love and Rockets playing their first show in 15 years.