Siouxsie Sioux announces more 2023 tour dates

Siouxsie Sioux has added more concert dates to her 2023 tour schedule, which will be her first shows in a decade. Things now kick off May 3 in Brussels, and from there she'll play Amsterdam and Milan before heading to California to play the Cruel World Festival on May 20 (her first US show in 15 years).

Her only other date is UK's Latitude Festival in July. Fingers crossed Siouxsie will stop in NYC and other North American cities on the way to California. Stay tuned.

SIOUXSIE - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 3: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

May 4: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 7: Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy

May 20: Cruel World Festival, Pasadena, CA, USA

July 23: Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

--

