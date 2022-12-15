Siouxsie Sioux playing first show in 10 years as part of 2023 Latitude Festival

Siouxsie & The Banshees singer Siouxsie Sioux has announced her first live performance in a decade, as part of the 2023 Latitude Festival that happens July 20-23 at Suffolk's Henham Park. She'll headline the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday, July 23.

“What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival," said Lattitude's Melvin Benn. "Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”

It's been a while since we've heard from Siouxsie Sioux. Her only solo album was 2007's Mantaray, and her most recent song was 2015's "Love Crime" which was recorded for the series finale of Hannibal. Siouxsie & The Banshees broke up 1996 and reformed briefly in 2002 for a few shows. Siouxsie drummer Budgie's side project, The Creatures, carried on until their divorce in 2007. Siouxsie's last performance was as part of the 2013 Meltdown Festival, which Yoko Ono curated.

Latitude Festival's 2023 lineup also includes Pulp, Paolo Nutini, George Ezra, The Kooks, Metronomy, former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton, The Big Moon, black midi, Lightning Seeds, The Beths, Young Fathers, The Proclaimers, and more.

