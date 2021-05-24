Six Organs of Admittance preps new album, shares “All That They Left You”

Ben Chasny is back with his 12th album as Six Organs of Admittance. It's titled The Veiled Sea and will be out June 11 via Three Lobed Recordings. It was recorded in 2020 in California and is out as part of Three Lobed Recordings' 20th anniversary series. The new single off the record is "All That They Left You," that mixes drum machines, big synthy bass and wild shredding.

"This song is from the point of view of the forces that formed this world saying, 'That's all you get. You don't get any more,'" says Ben. "There's a few guitar moves in there that were inspired by Alex Weir and some that were inspired by Randy Rhoads. I like bass." Add in Ben's ominous vocals and you've dark, foreboding, unusual Six Organgs track. Listen below.

Tracklist:

1. Local Clocks

2. Somewhere in the Hexagon of Saturn

3. All That They Left You

4. Old Dawn

5. Last Station, Veiled Sea

6. J'ai Mal aux Dents