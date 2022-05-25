Ska-punk vets CodeName: Rocky releasing first EP in 6 years this week (watch a video)

Southern California ska-punk vets CodeName: Rocky were initially around between 1998 and 2005, and then reunited in 2016 for the new album Reboot. A year after that release, original singer/songwriter Daniel Torres left the band, but CodeName: Rocky kept going and brought in Eve of Destruction's Justin Picon on vocals, as well as new guitarist Matthew Montoya (of Cry Havoc), and now they're set to release their first new record in six years. It's the Blueprint EP, and it's coming out in just two days (5/27) via the band's new label home, Wiretap Records.

"We are extremely excited to release Blueprint on Wiretap Records and join this talented family of bands," trumpet player Bill Adams says. "This release is just a small taste of songs created over quarantine. While new and fresh, these songs are still branded with the Codename signature sound." Trombonist Phil Lara adds, "Having lived in the Pico Rivera and Whittier area my entire life, it feels pretty rad to be part of the hometown roster."

The first taste of the EP is the new single "Post Prescriptions," and even without their original singer/songwriter, it really does fit right in with Codename's classic sound. It's also got a freshness that fits right in with the new crop of DIY ska-punk bands. Its video premieres right here: