Ska-punk vets Sgt. Scag go back in time (sort of) with new “Cultination” video

New Haven ska-punk vets Sgt. Scag recently released a very good split EP with a great newer ska-punk band, Austin's Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, and now they've made a video for their contribution, "Cultination," which picks up where their 2020 video for their 2018 single "Funai Elektric" left off. The video finds the band using a time machine to go back to the late '90s glory days of American ska-punk... unsuccessfully. Instead of making it to 1999, they get lost in the void, and they meet all kinds of Muppet-style puppets (created by Elmwood Productions) along the way.

"When a production company that makes only puppet content follows you on Instagram, you reach out immediately to find out more," says Steve from Sgt. Scag. "Turned out that Jon and some of the Elmwood team were familiar with our band. We shamelessly asked them to work with us on a video. A few beers in 2019 and a global pandemic later, we got it done!"

Watch below...