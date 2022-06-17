Ska-punk vets The Suicide Machines & Coquettish announce split LP (new song & exclusive vinyl)

Detroit ska-punk veterans The Suicide Machines made a big comeback in 2020 with their killer reunion album Revolution Spring (Fat Wreck Chords) and now they’re keeping the momentum going with a new split LP with Tokyo ska-punk vets Coquettish, arriving July via Bad Time Records. It’s Coquettish’s first release since 2015’s Change This World and their first US release since their stint on Asian Man Records in the early/mid 2000s. Titled Gebo Gomi, the split has four new songs from The Suicide Machines and five from Coquettish, and it finds both long-running bands mixing ska, punk, and hardcore as expertly as they ever have. The first taste is The Suicide Machines' "Awake," a ripper that's right up there with the highest highs of Revolution Spring. Check it out below.

We're thrilled to be teaming up with the bands and Bad Time Records on an exclusive olive green vinyl variant, limited to just 100 copies. Order yours now while they last, OR bundle it with our exclusive yellow vinyl variant of the JER album, the solo project of Skatune Network and We Are The Union's Jeremy Hunter and one of the best ska-punk albums of 2022. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Tracklist

1. The Suicide Machines - Accelerate The Decline

2. The Suicide Machines - Awake

3. The Suicide Machines - Theater Of The Absurd

4. The Suicide Machines - Slipping Into Darkness

5. Coquettish - You Decide

6. Coquettish - Falling Down

7. Coquettish - Burn

8. Coquettish - I Feel

9. Coquettish - Song#3

The Suicide Machines -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 2nd — Cleveland, OH @ Punk in Drublic*

July 9th — Detroit, MI @ Punk in Drublic*

August 20th — Denver, CO @ Punk in Drublic^

November 4th — Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago+

* = w/ NOFX, Frank Turner, The Mengzingers, & more

^ = w/ NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks, & more

+ = w/ Anti-Flag & We Are The Union

