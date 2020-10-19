Skatune Network releasing ska covers album of ‘Undertale’ video game soundtrack

Jeremy Hunter's Skatune Network project -- which is known for doing ska covers of non-ska songs on YouTube and also releasing full albums of those covers -- will release their fourth album, a ska version of the soundtrack to Toby Fox's role-playing game Undertale. According to GameSpot, the album is called Despite Everything, It's Still You, and it'll feature 10 tracks from Undertale and several collaborators. The first song released is "Determination," which features Max Boiko (of the VGM Collective) on trumpet and Elwood Bond on drums. The trio turn Toby Fox's bitpop original into an infectious instrumental ska groove, as you can hear for yourself below.

Despite Everything, It's Still You will be Skatune Network's fourth album, following 2019's Pick It The Fuck Up (covers of bands on the Counter Intuitive Records roster) and this year's Ska Goes Emo, Vol. 1 (covers of American Football, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, The Wonder Years, Joyce Manor, blink-182, and more) and Skatune Skatoons! (covers of cartoon theme songs). And speaking of Skatune Network and video games, not long after the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remasters came out, Skatune Network and several guests did a version of Goldfinger's iconic Tony Hawk soundtrack ska-punk song "Superman" that changes genre every 15 seconds. Watch the video for that below too.

Jeremy Hunter also recently debuted their solo project of original music, JER, and they play in the band We Are The Union who recently released two great new songs.