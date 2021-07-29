Skepta releases “Nirvana” (ft. J Balvin), new EP out tomorrow

UK rap icon Skepta releases a new five-song EP called All In tomorrow (7/30) via Boy Better Know, and it includes a song with Kid Cudi and Teezee ("Peace of Mind") and one with J Balvin ("Nirvana"). The song with Balvin is out now, and it's a laid-back, Jae5-produced jam with a slight Latin influence, making J Balvin's verse fit right in. Listen and watch the KLVDR-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Bellator

2. Peace Of Mind (with Teezee & Kid Cudi)

3. Nirvana (with J Balvin)

4. Lit Like This

5. Eyes On Me