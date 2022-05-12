Skillibeng releases new EP ‘Mr. Universe,’ playing first US shows

Fast-rising dancehall star Skillibeng has just returned today with his new EP Mr. Universe. It's got five new songs, including one with Popcaan and Rich The Kid ("Rocket Launcher") and one with F.S. ("Whap Whap"), the latter of which also comes with a video. Like previous releases, it's a seamless fusion of Jamaican dancehall and modern American hip hop, and it's great stuff. Check it out below.

Skillibeng's also gearing up for his first-ever US shows, including Afropunk Miami next weekend, and June shows in LA, San Francisco, and NYC ahead of his appearance at Pharrell's Something In The Water Festival. The NYC show happens June 17 at Irving Plaza. All dates are listed below.

Skillibeng -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/22 Afropunk Miami, FL

6/8 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA

6/10 1015 Folsom San Francisco, CA

6/17 Irving Plaza New York, NY

6/17-19 Something In The Water Festival Washington, DC