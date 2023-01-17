Skinny Pelembe shares new song “Oh, Silly George”

South African-born, UK-raised artist Skinny Pelembe has released his first single of 2023, "Oh, Silly George." It's his second song released since signing to Partisan, following November's "Like A Heart Won't Beat." The genre-defying "Oh, Silly George" is hard to pin down, but it takes influence from retro soul and Afrobeat, with synth accents adding a psychedelic feel. The track comes with a collaged music video directed by Skinny himself. He commented on the video and song:

Just a few snapshots of those ‘strangers’ that we know. Whether on home soil or in motion, always the eternal stranger. Someone asked me if George is England. He wasn't when I wrote it, but it's a cool idea... Anyway, I'm not here to spoon feed you the meanings of all this, do some of the graft yourself. Lots of trying to make me and Malcolm [Catto] sound sampled. Fucking 1, and 2 beat chops on the drums and guitar. An extremely considered but ramshackle groove. I was hearing early Macca, but Malc reckons the synths sound more like Wham! That might be a bad thing, but sometimes bad feels good.

Listen to "Oh, Silly George" below.

Skinny Pelembe has a couple performances coming up in the UK (details below). He's also planning to release his sophomore album this year, so stay tuned for more on that.

Skinny Pelembe -- 2023 Live Dates:

January 25 – The Social, London

February 2 - Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield