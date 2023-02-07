Skinny Puppy announce “Final Tour” with Lead Into Gold

Canadian industrial icons Skinny Puppy are celebrating their 40th anniversary and are doing so by announcing what they're calling their "Final Tour." Say the band: "It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured, and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary."

The outing, which is with Paul Barker's Lead Into Gold, leads to Pasadena's Sick New World festival on May 13, but before they get there, stops include Houston, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Denver, Portland, Seattle and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC date is at Irving Plaza on April 21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM.

Also touring around Sick New World: The SIsters of Mercy and Ministry.

SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 06 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Fri Apr 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sat Apr 08 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Mon Apr 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Tue Apr 11 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Thu Apr 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre

Fri Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Apr 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mon Apr 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian

Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

Wed Apr 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Fri Apr 21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun Apr 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Apr 25 – Montreal, QC – The Corona Theater

Wed Apr 26 – Toronto, ON – History

Fri Apr 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Sat Apr 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mon May 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Tue May 02 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Wed May 03 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu May 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat May 06 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Mon May 08 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Tue May 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Sat May 13 - Pasadena, CA - Sick New World Festival