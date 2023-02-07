Skinny Puppy announce “Final Tour” with Lead Into Gold
Canadian industrial icons Skinny Puppy are celebrating their 40th anniversary and are doing so by announcing what they're calling their "Final Tour." Say the band: "It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured, and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary."
The outing, which is with Paul Barker's Lead Into Gold, leads to Pasadena's Sick New World festival on May 13, but before they get there, stops include Houston, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Denver, Portland, Seattle and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC date is at Irving Plaza on April 21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM.
Also touring around Sick New World: The SIsters of Mercy and Ministry.
SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Apr 06 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
Fri Apr 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Sat Apr 08 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Mon Apr 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Tue Apr 11 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Thu Apr 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre
Fri Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Apr 15 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Mon Apr 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian
Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts
Wed Apr 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Fri Apr 21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sun Apr 23 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Apr 25 – Montreal, QC – The Corona Theater
Wed Apr 26 – Toronto, ON – History
Fri Apr 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
Sat Apr 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mon May 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Tue May 02 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
Wed May 03 – Denver, CO – Summit
Thu May 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sat May 06 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Mon May 08 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Tue May 09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Sat May 13 - Pasadena, CA - Sick New World Festival