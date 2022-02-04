Skip Marley announces first US headlining tour

Skip Marley (son of Cedella, grandson of Bob) released his great debut EP Higher Place in 2020, followed by the new single "Vibe" (ft. Popcaan) last fall, and he's played the US before (like at Prospect Park last summer), but now he has just announced his first-ever US headlining tour. It goes down in March and April and stops in NYC, Philly, Atlanta, Detroit, Austin, West Hollywood, and more.

The NYC show is March 28 at Gramercy Theatre. All dates are listed below.

Also out now and available to watch for free on TIDAL through February 7 is Skip's Let's Take It Higher documentary, which features H.E.R, Rick Ross, D Smoke, Damian Marley, Cedella Marley, Marcia Griffiths, and Inner Circle. You can watch that below. Skip is promising more new music for 2022 too.

Skip Marley -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 20 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

March 24 Cambridge, MA The Middle East Downstairs

March 26 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cambridge Room

March 27 Toronto, ON The Axis Club

March 28 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

March 30 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

April 1 Washington DC Songbyrd Music House and Record Café

April 2 Charlotte, NC The Underground

April 5 Atlanta, GA The Loft

April 7 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

April 8 Jacksonville, FL Underbelly

April 12 Detroit, MI El Club

April 15 Saint Paul, MN Turf Club

April 16 Swisher, IA Dancemor Ballroom

April 19 Houston, TX House of Blues Bronze Peacock

April 20 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

April 21 Dallas, TX House of Blues Cambridge Room

April 23 Denver, CO Cervantes’ Other Side

April 26 Tempe, AZ Aura

April 27 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy