Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred again..’s Coachella set officially released in full (watch)

When Frank Ocean dropped off Coachella weekend two, blink-182 were moved to the main stage on Sunday night, and Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. wrapped up the festival with a surprise trio set, like the ones they had recently done in NYC. As promised, video of their full set has now been officially released by Coachella--a rare set to be released in its entirety. Watch it below.

Four Tet also recently put out the new single "Three Drums" and his tour with lighting from Squidsoup hits NYC this week for three shows at Great Hall at Avant Gardner.

Just last week, Fred again.. released his genuinely gorgeous collaborative album with Brian Eno, Secret Life.