Skrillex played another surprise NYC show with Four Tet & Fred again.. at LPR, ‘Quest for Fire’ out now

Four Tet, Skrillex, and Fred again.. played a surprise Valentine's Day show at Good Room earlier this week, and they have their big Madison Square Garden show coming up on Saturday, but they found time to do another surprise intimate NYC show, this time at Le Poisson Rouge on Thursday night (2/16). Announced hours before doors were to open, it sold out immediately, and found the trio again doing a four hour set, this time set up in the round. You can see attendee-taken video footage below.

Skrillex's new album Quest for Fire is out now, and as teased, it features tons of guests; Missy Elliott, Aluna, Swae Lee, Pete Wentz, Starrah, Dylan Brady, Porter Robinson, and Bibi Bourelly are among those who appear. See the full tracklist, and stream it, below.

SKRILLEX - QUEST FOR FIRE TRACKLIST

1. Leave Me Like This ft. Bobby Raps

2. RATATA ft. Missy Elliott, Mr. Oizo

3. Tears ft. Joker, Sleepnet

4. Rumble ft. Fred again.., Flowdan

5. Butterflies ft. Starrah, Four Tet

6. Inhale Exhale ft. Aluna, Kito

7. A Street I Know ft. Eli Keszler

8. XENA ft. Nai Barghouti

9. TOO BIZARRE (juked) ft. Swae Lee, Siiickbrain, Posij

10. Hydrate ft. Flowdan, BEAM, PEAKABOO

11. Warped Tour '05 with pete WENTZ ft. Pete Wentz

12. Good Space ft. Starrah

13. Supersonic (my existence) ft. Noisia, josh pan, Dylan Brady

14. Hazel Theme

15. Still Here (with the ones that I came with) ft. Porter Robinson, Bibi Bourelly