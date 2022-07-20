Skullcrusher announces debut LP & tour, shares new single “Whatever Fits Together”

Skullcrusher, the project of singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine, has announced her debut album, Quiet the Room, due out on October 14 via Secretly Canadian. She started writing with the title track, working on piano, rather than her typical guitar, and that set the tone for the album-writing process, which was completed in the summer of 2021 and took great inspiration from her childhood in Mount Vernon, NY. See the cover art and tracklist below.

With the announcement of the album comes the lead single, a candid, guitar-forward track called "Whatever Fits Together" with a haunting music video companion; watch it below. On the inspiration for "Whatever Fits Together," Helen says:

I wrote “Whatever Fits Together” while reflecting on my past and wondering how I might begin to explain it to someone. I viewed my younger self through a wash of emotions: anger, sadness, pity, confusion, all reaching for a kind of compassion. I tried to capture the contradictions that comprise my past and define who I am now. As I looked back, I saw my life in pieces: some moments blacked out, some extremely vivid, some leading nowhere. Through the song I attempt to piece it together in some non-linear form and accept my disparate story.

Skullcrusher will be on a headlining tour this summer and fall, making festival appearances and traversing the US and Canada. See all dates below.

The tour includes a stop in Brooklyn on November 13 at Elsewhere. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local.

Skullcrusher 'Quiet the Room' loading...

Skullcrusher - Quiet The Room Tracklist:

1. They Quiet the Room

2. Building a Swing

3. Whatever Fits Together

4. Whistle of the Dead

5. Lullaby in February

6. Pass Through Me

7. Could it be the way I look at everything?

8. Outside, playing

9. It's Like a Secret

10. Sticker

11. Window Somewhere

12. (secret instrumental)

13. Quiet the Room

14. You are my House

SKULLCRUSHER: 2022 TOUR

July 23, 2022 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

July 26, 2022 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

July 27, 2022 - Allston, MA - O’Briens Pub

July 28, 2022 - Winooski, VT - Winooski Methodist Church

August 6, 2022 - Peekskill, NY - The Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre

August 31, 2022 - London, UK - Omeara

September 2, 2022 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival

September 3, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Psych Fest

October 17, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

November 11, 2022 - Washington, DC - DC9

November 12, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

November 13, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

November 15, 2022 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s

November 16, 2022 - Montréal, QC - Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.

November 17, 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

November 19, 2022 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

November 20, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

November 30, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

December 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

December 3, 2022 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall