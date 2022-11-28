Skullpresser = hardcore from members of The Wonder Years, Mannequin Pussy & more (listen)

Skullpresser is a new Philly metallic hardcore band with some familiar faces: The Wonder Years' Mike Kennedy is on drums/backing vocals, Mannequin Pussy's Colins “Bear” Regisford is on bass/backing vocals, Burdens' Jared Birdseye is on lead vocals, Jared's Burdens bandmate Dan Zimmerman is on guitar/backing vocals, and One Dead Three Wounded's Sam Tropio is on guitar. Their first single is "Profit From Pain," a bludgeoning, pissed-off rager that takes aim at "all of the politicians, lobbyists, and companies that capitalize off of gun violence, war, and human suffering." It was recorded and mixed by frequent Wonder Years collaborator Steve Evetts and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Turnstile, etc), and it comes with a video made up of found footage that follows the same theme as the song itself. Check it out below.