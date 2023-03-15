Sky Blue Sky 2023 lineup (Wilco, Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, Lucinda Williams, more)
Wilco have announced the return of their destination festival, Sky Blue Sky, going down December 2-6 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The "four night all-inclusive concert adventure" will feature three shows by Wilco, plus sets from Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, Jeff Tweedy solo, Built To Spill, Makaya McCraven, Cate Le Bon, Bartees Strange, The Autumn Defense, Eucademix, and Mint Field.
"Sky Blue Sky is something we feel lucky we get to do, and look forward to every time we put one together," says Jeff Tweedy. "We love sharing music with our friends, and we love getting together with everyone in the sun. It’s nice to step out from under the clouds every now and then."
Tickets go on sale March 22 at 1pm, with returning guest presale opening on March 21. Check out the poster and 2022 recap video below, and find more details on pricing and suites here.
Sky Blue Sky -- 2023 Lineup
Wilco (3 shows)
Father John Misty
Sylvan Esso
Lucinda Williams
Waxahatchee
Kevin Morby
Jeff Tweedy
Built To Spill
Makaya McCraven
Cate Le Bon
Bartees Strange
The Autumn Defense
Eucademix
Mint Field