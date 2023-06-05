Sky Ferreira, Clams Casino, Nicole Dollanganger, Uffie, more playing MTAMB at Knockdown Center

We're still waiting for news on Masochism, Sky Ferreira's long-anticipated follow-up to 2013's Night Time, My Time, but after announcing her first live dates of 2023, she's now announced her first NYC show in years. It happens on July 2 at Knockdown Center, when she headlines the MTA music festival and Minty Boi-presented MTAMB Festival.

The festival lineup also features Current Joys, Abra, Clams Casino, Damon R., Elita, Evilgiane, Nicole Dollanganger, Snow Strippers, Uffie, and more to be announced. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6 at 10 AM ET.

Sky's upcoming dates include shows in California, Silver Spring (MD) and Wilmington (DE). See all of her dates below.

MTAMB 2023 loading...

SKY FERREIRA: 2023 TOUR

Jun 29 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jun 30 Wilmington, DE The Queen

Jul 02 Queens, NY Knockdown Center

Jul 06 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

Jul 07 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

Jul 08 Los Angeles, CA The Vermont Hollywood

Jul 09 Los Angeles, CA The Vermont Hollywood