Sky Ferreira, Clams Casino, Nicole Dollanganger, Uffie, more playing MTAMB at Knockdown Center
We're still waiting for news on Masochism, Sky Ferreira's long-anticipated follow-up to 2013's Night Time, My Time, but after announcing her first live dates of 2023, she's now announced her first NYC show in years. It happens on July 2 at Knockdown Center, when she headlines the MTA music festival and Minty Boi-presented MTAMB Festival.
The festival lineup also features Current Joys, Abra, Clams Casino, Damon R., Elita, Evilgiane, Nicole Dollanganger, Snow Strippers, Uffie, and more to be announced. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 6 at 10 AM ET.
Sky's upcoming dates include shows in California, Silver Spring (MD) and Wilmington (DE). See all of her dates below.
SKY FERREIRA: 2023 TOUR
Jun 29 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Jun 30 Wilmington, DE The Queen
Jul 02 Queens, NY Knockdown Center
Jul 06 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
Jul 07 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
Jul 08 Los Angeles, CA The Vermont Hollywood
Jul 09 Los Angeles, CA The Vermont Hollywood