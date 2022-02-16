Slang (Janet Weiss, Drew Grow, Thermals) announce debut LP – watch “Wilder” video

Slang, the Portland group that includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Quasi), Drew Grow (Modern Kin, Pastors’ Wives), Kathy Foster (The Thermals), and Anita Lee Elliot (Viva Voce), started in the mid-2010s, but between Janet getting in a car accident and the pandemic, they've been a little slow out of the gate. That's about to change, though, as Slang will release their debut album, Cockroach in a Ghost Town, on May 27 via Kill Rock Stars. (Preorder) The album also features appearances by Sam Coomes (Quasi), Stephen Malkmus, Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex, Wild Flag) and others.

The first single and video from the album is "Wilder," a bashing, soulful anthem that the band describe as "nihilist, idealist, survivalist...in that order." Drew Grow delivers a powerhouse vocal, singing, "There's only one driver, what survives / Everything else is an ad / Alright, alright, easy now, bleeding love."

We've got the premiere of the very cool animated video for "Wilder," and you can watch that below.

Janet will be touring this spring with Quasi and Jon Spencer & The HITmakers.

Cockroach in a Ghost Town:

Wilder

King Gunn

Hit the City

In Hot Water

Time Bomb

Wrong Wrong Wrong

Chipped Tooth

Cockroach In A Ghost Town

My #1