‘Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical’ coming to off Broadway in December

The music of indie rock icons Pavement is the basis of a new theatrical production, Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical. It's written and directed by filmmaker and Pavement mega-fan Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) who also made the "Harness Your Hopes" video, curated the Pavement museum, and is working on a band documentary as we speak. The musical features Pavement's songs arranged by Keegan DeWitt (Hearts Beat Wild) and Dabney Morris and choreography by Angela Trimbur.

As for the plot, all they've shared is this brief description: "The majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the theater stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand." It runs "75 minutes or so," according to Alex Ross Perry.

Starring in this Pavement musical are Michael Esper, who also appeared in Sting's The Last Ship and Green Day's American Idiot musicals, alongside Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid, Delocated), and Kathryn Gallagher (Alanis Morrissette's Jagged Little Pill musical).

Slanted! Enchanted! will be staged for two performances only at the Sheen Center (18 Bleecker St) on December 1 and 2. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the poster below.