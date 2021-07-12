Slapshot & Sheer Terror announce fall tour

Boston's Slapshot and NYC's Sheer Terror are teaming up to celebrate "35 years of hardcore" on a short fall tour of the East Coast and Midwest hitting Philly, Brooklyn, Frederick, Asbury Park, Rochester, Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago, St. Louis and Cleveland. Skullcrack open, and all dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at The Kingsland on October 22 (tickets) and the Asbury Park show is at House of Independents on October 24 (tickets).

Slapshot are also playing Punk Rock Bowling in September and are on board for Hellfest 2022 in France.

Slapshot / Sheer Terror - 2021 Tour

10/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

10/22 Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland

10/23 Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611

10/24 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

10/25 Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

10/26 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

10/27 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar and Venue

10/28 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

10/29 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/30 Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class