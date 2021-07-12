Slapshot & Sheer Terror announce fall tour
Boston's Slapshot and NYC's Sheer Terror are teaming up to celebrate "35 years of hardcore" on a short fall tour of the East Coast and Midwest hitting Philly, Brooklyn, Frederick, Asbury Park, Rochester, Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago, St. Louis and Cleveland. Skullcrack open, and all dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show is at The Kingsland on October 22 (tickets) and the Asbury Park show is at House of Independents on October 24 (tickets).
Slapshot are also playing Punk Rock Bowling in September and are on board for Hellfest 2022 in France.
Slapshot / Sheer Terror - 2021 Tour
10/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
10/22 Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland
10/23 Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611
10/24 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
10/25 Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
10/26 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
10/27 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar and Venue
10/28 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
10/29 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/30 Cleveland, OH @ Now That's Class