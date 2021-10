Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announce new LP & tour (BV presale for NYC)

The legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has announced a new Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators album, 4, due February 11 via Snakepit Records, LLC/Gibson Records (pre-order). The first single is "The River Is Rising," which channels the same kind of arena hard rock that Slash helped bring to the masses with GNR, and it comes with a shredding solo from Slash. Listen and watch the video below.

Slash & co. have also announced a 2022 North American tour. All dates -- including Los Angeles' YouTube Theater and NYC's Beacon Theatre -- are listed below.

Tickets for the Beacon Theatre (3/12) show go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 AM but first there's a BrooklynVegan/Revolver presale starting Thursday (10/28) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.

Tracklist

1. The River Is Rising

2. Whatever Gets You By

3. C’est la vie

4. The Path Less Followed

5. Actions Speak Louder Than Words

6. Spirit Love

7. Fill My World

8. April Fool

9. Call Off The Dogs

10. Fall Back To Earth

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators -- 2022 Tour Dates

TUE 2/8 PORTLAND, OR ROSELAND THEATER

WED 2/9 SEATTLE, WA THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE

FRI 2/11 BROOKS, CA CACHE CREEK CASINO RESORT

SAT 2/12 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE WARFIELD

TUE 2/15 PHOENIX, AZ ARIZONA FEDERAL THEATRE

WED 2/16 VALLEY CENTER, CA HARRAH'S RESORT SOUTHERN CA

FRI 2/18 LOS ANGELES, CA YOUTUBE THEATER

SAT 2/19 LAS VEGAS, NV THEATER AT VIRGIN HOTELS

TUE 2/22 SALT LAKE CITY, UT DELTA HALL -ECCLES THEATER

WED 2/23 DENVER, CO PARAMOUNT THEATRE

FRI 2/25 KANSAS CITY, MO ARVEST BANK THEATRE-THE MIDLAND

SAT 2/26 PRIOR LAKE, MN MYSTIC LAKE CASINO-MYSTIC SHOWROOM

MON 2/28 MILWAUKEE, WI RIVERSIDE THEATER

WED 3/2 CHICAGO, IL THE RIVIERA THEATRE

FRI 3/4 WINDSOR, ON CAESARS WINDSOR-THE COLOSSEUM

SAT 3/5 WATERLOO, NY THE VINE @ DEL LAGO RESORT

MON 3/7 BOSTON, MA HOUSE OF BLUES

WED 3/9 SILVER SPRING, MD THE FILLMORE -SILVER SPRING

FRI 3/11 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ TROPICANA-ATLANTIC CITY

SAT 3/12 NEW YORK, NY BEACON THEATRE

MON 3/14 RICHMOND, VA DOMINION ENERGY CENTER

WED 3/16 NASHVILLE, TN GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE

FRI 3/18 ATLANTA, GA COCA COLA ROXY

SAT 3/19 DURHAM, NC DURHAM PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

MON 3/21 CHARLOTTE, NC THE FILLMORE-CHARLOTTE

WED 3/23 CHARLESTON, SC N. CHARLESTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

FRI 3/25 CLEARWATER, FL RUTH ECKERD HALL

SAT 3/26 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE - ORLANDO